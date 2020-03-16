Digital Exclusive: Jeff Mead on Cool Insuring Arena closing due to coronavirus

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Jeff Mead, president of Cool Insuring Arena, talks about what it takes to shut down Cool Insuring Arena and end the Adirondack Thunder season early as Coronavirus concerns grow.
