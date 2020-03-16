Breaking News
Gov. Cuomo: Bars/restaurants (will still offer take-out), gyms, theaters, casinos to close by 8 p.m.

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings and Delays

Traffic

Digital Exclusive: Jeff Mead on Cool Insuring Arena closing due to coronavirus

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Jeff Mead, president of Cool Insuring Arena, talks about what it takes to shut down Cool Insuring Arena and end the Adirondack Thunder season early as Coronavirus concerns grow.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak