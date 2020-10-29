Digital Exclusive: In-depth discussion with Dr. Jorge Cerda about the importance of following COVID-19 precautions

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Chief of the Department of Medicine at St. Peter’s Hospital, Dr. Jorge Cerda, talks in-depth about why it’s important for the general public to continue using social distancing and wearing a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
LATEST STORIES
- History in Bronze: The 25 Governor of New York Samuel Tilden
- As COVID-19 surges in Iowa, Congress still can’t pass relief
- Netflix raises subscription prices
- Record 3rd-quarter growth; 8M more in poverty
- Parents of infant who prompted Amber alert turn themselves in