Digital Exclusive: In-depth discussion with Dr. Jorge Cerda about the importance of following COVID-19 precautions

NEW LEBANON, N.Y. (NEWS10)--The 25th Governor of New York Samuel Tilden rests in the Cemetery of the Evergreens in New Lebanon, New York. His memorial was placed in 1895 in a large memorial circle.

“Samuel Tilden is New Lebanon’s most famous homeboy,” said Elizabeth Sheffer-Winig, town historian for New Lebanon. “He was born here, and his father was into politics.”