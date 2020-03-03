Digital Exclusive: How students turn the South High gym into marathon dance HQ

SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y (NEWS10) – South High students Jillian Harrington and Rosalie Ray explain how a committee of students decides on a theme, constructs decorations and gets everything in place for the South High Marathon Dance.
This year’s dance is set for March 6-7, and is themed around the Caribbean. Last year’s dance raised over $800,000.
