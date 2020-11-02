Digital Exclusive: How a summer camp plans for a season with coronavirus

LAKE LUZERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Luzerne Music Center is working on the installation of completely new cabins for the first time in its 40-year history, part of a project fueled along by a gift from the estate of an influential singer-songwriter.
Even as the project goes on, the camp can’t ignore the fact that COVID-19 may well continue to be prevalent when they welcome students to those new cabins in 2021. CEO Elizabeth Pitcairn and center board chairman Mike Conway talk about how the center is looking ahead to face that reality.
