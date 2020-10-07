Digital Exclusive: How a local history museum keeps collecting new surprises

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- Not everyone has been able to push through the financial brick wall brought down by the pandemic. A few local hotels have already pulled the plug, with the Red Lion Inn on Wolf Road permanently shutting its doors. Others say it’s still a struggle with 70 to 80 percent less business than normal.

"We are a conference hotel. We do large groups, as we’ve been doing for 40 some odd years, and you know trying to figure out something to replace that is a challenge," explains The Desmond Hotel General Manager Tyler Desmond.