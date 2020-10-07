Digital Exclusive: How a local history museum keeps collecting new surprises

GRANVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Molly Biggs-Celani and Sarah Kijowski (offscreen) of the Slate Valley Museum in Granville talk about how a complete slate exhibit came to them, and what surprises are still in store after 25 years of local history.
