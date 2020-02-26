Digital Exclusive: Glens Falls Hospital CEO on future of local health care issues

MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Glens Falls Hospital CEO Dianne Shugrue spoke Tuesday at the grand opening of the new Moreau Family Health Center on Route 9. Glens Falls Hospital operates a space inside the facility, increasing the range of services it offers. According to Shugrue, collaboration with other health care providers in the area is of crucial importance as the landscape of health care changes.
