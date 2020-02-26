Digital Exclusive: Glens Falls Hospital CEO on future of local health care issues

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The New York State Department of Health (DOH) will receive $40 million dollars in emergency funds to prepare health care facilities and state agencies for a possible novel coronavirus outbreak in the state. The money will allow the state to hire additional staff as well as obtain equipment and other resources to treat and contain novel coronavirus patients.

Legislation will also be proposed granting authority to DOH Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker in order to make sure local health departments and public/private hospitals statewide take precautions/measures for the novel coronavirus as needed, Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office said.