Digital Exclusive: Find out if the Air National Guard is the right fit for you

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In this Digital Exclusive, Production Recruiter Jason Malm breaks down what he enjoys about his job recruiting for the 109th Airlift Wing and why the Guard might be the right fit for you.

If you’re interested in the Air National Guard, you must be 17 to 39 (the age limit exceeds 40 for select positions), a U.S. citizen or legal permanent resident, be a high school senior or have a high school diploma or GED.

According to the Air National Guard, here’s the steps to take to begin the process of joining: