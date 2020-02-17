Digital exclusive: Digitizing history, one scan at a time

WESTMERE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, head to the largest mall in the Capital Region, Crossgates, to donate to their Winter Rock n’ Roll Up Your Sleeve blood drive.

According to the American Red Cross, there’s a shortage of donated blood and an urgent need for donors of all blood types to give blood or platelets. Specifically, they say they have a critical type O shortage and need donations of O negative or O positive.