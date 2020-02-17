Digital exclusive: Digitizing history, one scan at a time

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Historical Society Tom Lynch shows off some of what it takes to digitize pieces of Warren County history, helped along by a large-format scanner provided thanks to a grant from the Alfred Z. Solomon Foundation.
