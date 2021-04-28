Digital Exclusive: CARE Center mural a welcome from one child to the next

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Shalini Barrow, outreach coordinator at the Warren-Washington CARE Center, explains the history of the mural in the main room at the group’s Dix Avenue location in Glens Falls.

The center provides a safe space for children facing abuse referred there by schools and law enforcement. The mural was first created as a greeting to those children.

Now, the kids who come to the center leave their own marks of paint there, to say hello to the next ones to pass through the door.

