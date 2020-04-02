Latest News

Digital Exclusive: Business, farm grants as long-term solutions to immediate problems

(NEWS10) – Chelsie Henderson, from the Schuylerville Small Business Association, and Nicolina Foti, of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Saratoga County, talk about their efforts to find grant opportunities for small businesses and farms suffering due to COVID-19 closures.

