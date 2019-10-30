Digital Exclusive: Best and Worst Halloween Candies Rated

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Much of the Capital Region will spend their Thursday evening handing out candy to little ghouls and goblins.

According to the National Retail Federation, Americans will spend $8.8 billion dollars on Halloween festivities, and a good portion of that money will go toward buying candy.

Online retailer Candystore.com surveyed 30,000 of their customers to find out the best and worst candies that people either love, or love to hate.

Topping the list of worst candies: Candy corn, circus peanuts, tootsie rolls, and black licorice.

NEWS10’s Trishna Begam and Producer Tanner Stewart reviewed them all. Were they in agreement with the survey results? One of their scores may surprise you.

When it came to the best candies, people voted for M&Ms, Kit Kat, Twix, Snickers, and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups as their favorite!

