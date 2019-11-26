DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Ben Ryan attempts McWhirley’s Mystery at Pursue the Clue

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As friends and family come home for the holidays, they might be looking for something out of the box to do.

Pursue the Clue in Albany is as creative and unique as it gets! It’s an escape room that’s been putting your problem solving skills to the test for about three years.

You have roughly an hour to figure your way out through puzzles, riddles and various problems inside of three-themed rooms. Pursue the Clue is open from Thursday-Sunday every week.

In this Digital Exclusive, NEWS10’s Ben Ryan gave his best effort in McWhirley’s Mystery.