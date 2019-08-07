Digital detox vacations becoming more popular

CHICAGO (WLS-TV) — Vacation isn’t just about getting away from your regular day-to-day, it’s also about escaping technology.

“People are now actually paying other people to impose disconnection upon them, which is a little bit crazy frankly if you think about it,” said ‘How to Break Up With Your Phone’ author Catherine Price.

Cell phone service and WiFi were once must haves for people booking a vacations but now more and more people are struggling to find places without these luxuries because they’re all booked.

A converted fire tower in Oregon is going for $200 a night and has a 300 person waiting list, an island in the Caribbean could cost you $400 a night, and a night in Alaska to really shut it all out is setting the bar at $2,000 a night.

“You should be very aware the more you interact with technology on vacation, the less time you’re actually present in your vacation itself,” Price said. “It kind of robs you of the experience you spent a lot of money to have.”

Digital detox vacations aren’t just for adults; with growing rates of anxiety and depression in teens linked to devices, unplugging is just as important for your kids too.

Disconnecting from it all can be an extremely good thing for your long-term productivity, your ability to focus and all sorts of other aspects of your health. It helps lower your stress levels and heightens your ability to be present and happy in your own life in your moment.