ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Different faiths congregating under one roof for one message: peace in Ukraine.

“We are all brothers and sisters in Christ. It does not matter what faith you are or what nationality you are,” says Father Vasyl Dovgan of Saint Nicholas’ Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

Bishop Edward Scharfenberger of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany says “we have a common humanity, which at least I believe my faith tells me. But my gut tells me that we all share the same feelings; the same fears; the same desires and the same passions.”

As hostilities continue in the eastern European nation, those like Father Dovgan, who is from eastern Ukraine and still has family there, speaks to what his loved ones are seeing and feeling saying, “one of my friends I called just to ask if everything is okay or not and he was just crushed. I heard the fear through the phone.”

Earlier in the day, News10 spoke with an ex-KGB agent who spent many years living in the Capital Region after the fall of the Soviet Union. He says the fear that Father Dovgan mentions is what he believes drives the Russian leadership. But, he adds that many Russians themselves harbor no ill will to Ukrainians.

“They’re just like you; like me. Americans. They want the same thing. They do not want war,” says Jack Barsky, who was born in East Germany and worked as a KGB agent from 1978-1988, “they do not want to conquer other territories. They’re just afraid that something might happen to them. And this has been exploited by Russian leaders. Typically, dictators do this all the time.”