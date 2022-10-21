ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The November general election is just days away and News10 is speaking with the candidates for Congress and the state legislature.

Democrat Didi Barrett is trying to keep her Assembly seat. She represents the 10th district which includes parts of Columbia and Dutchess Counties. Standing in her way is republican Brandon Gaylord.

The district in the Hudson Valley is home to dozens of farms. Many of which are affected by the new state rule to lower the overtime threshold for farm workers.

Barrett is concerned about the potential affects of the rule. “We have to make sure that we know what the impact of this is going to be on our farmer and I don’t think we do yet,” said Barrett.

She adds, “I think need to do a study, we need to be slowing this down.” Barrett said local farms, which are overwhelmingly family farms, have been through a lot this year.

Barrett sat down with News10 to discuss the issues facing the Assembly’s 106th district.