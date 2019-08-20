Dick’s may stop selling guns

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (NEWS10) — Dick’s Sporting Goods is considering an end to gun sales.

Earlier in the year, the company pulled out of the hunting business at 125 stores. It remained in about 600 stores.

The company has moved on gun sales before.

Two weeks after the Parkland Shooting in February 2018, Dick’s stopped selling assault-style rifles that are frequently used in mass shootings as well as high-capacity magazines.

An announcement about a new gun policy could come Thursday when the company is set to report quarterly results.