LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The new Dick’s House of Sport held their grand opening in Latham Jul. 28, 2023. The store is nearly 100,000 sq. ft. and, in addition to selling sports essentials, you can try out the gear in batting cages, golf simulators or try the climbing wall.

Michael Smith, Executive Director, said its the interactive experience that makes their store unique.

“It makes everyone feel included because they can actually try the equipment,” Smith said. “They can get their hands on with it and decide which one is going to be best for them when they actually go out to use it. It invites the community in to do stuff, we’re going to be able to do birthday parties on the rock wall and different events throughout the store.”

This is the 10th Dick’s House of Sport to open in the country. The new store is located in the Latham Farms plaza.