Dick’s destroyed $5 million worth of assault rifles

(NEWS10) — Dick’s Sporting Goods destroyed more than $5 million worth of assault rifles, its CEO said.

CEO Edward Stack decided last year the company would no longer sell firearms to anyone under 21.

Dick’s announced it would destroy its inventory of weapons, rather than allow them to be sold by another retailer, Stack said in an interview with CBS.

“All this about, you know, how we were anti-Second Amendment, you know, ‘we don’t believe in the Constitution,’ and none of that could be further from the truth,” he said in the interview. “We just didn’t want to sell the assault-style weapons that could inflict that kind of damage.”

The company found out last year they sold the Parkland shooter a shotgun.

Even though it was not the weapon used in the shooting, that largely impacted the companies decision making process, Stack said.

