ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – DiBella’s Subs are now having a fundraising campaign in all restaurants to raise money for the World Central Kitchen. A non-profit organization serving thousands of fresh meals to Ukrainian families fleeing home as well as those who remain in the country.

DiBella’s will be supporting the World Central Kitchen’s humanitarian work in Ukraine in two ways:

1. When ordering in a restaurant, guests can round up their purchase to the nearest dollar.

2. When ordering online at DiBellas.com, guests can add a $1, $3, $5, or $10 donation to their order.

All funds from these two initiatives will go towards feeding Ukrainians in need.

“During the pandemic, we realized the best way for us to help our communities was by providing a comforting meal. With the help of our guests, we discounted meals for 5000,000 frontline workers and raised funds that provided more than 1 million meals to those who are food-insecure,” said Peter Fox, President of DiBella’s Subs. “Much like everyone else, we want to help the people in Ukraine right now. While we can’t personally feed Ukrainians, we can support the World Central kitchen’s efforts to provide meals during this unprecedented crisis.”