Dibella’s sub shops hit with ‘sophisticated’ cyber attack

In this Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, photo a woman types on a keyboard in New York. Cybersecurity researchers say a coordinated cyberespionage campaign has targeted U.N. relief agencies, the International Red Cross and other non-governmental organizations groups for the past 10 months. The California cybersecurity outfit Lookout says the campaign, which uses phishing to harvest passwords from mobile phones and computers, is still active. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Dibella’s Old Fashioned Submarine’s says they were the victim of a serious cyber attack in 2018.

There are two locations in the Capital Region, one in Latham, and another in Albany.

According to a release posted to the company’s website, cards used at locations between March 22, 2018 and December 24, 2018 may be at risk.

They say exactly how many customers were affected is unclear, due to the sophistication of the attack, but that more than 300,000 cards could be at risk.

The company asks anyone who feels they have been a victim to contact their bank immediately, and if they have any other questions for the company, call 866-807-7469.

You can read the company’s full release here.