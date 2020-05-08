TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- On Thursday Diamond Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center released a coronavirus status report on its website. They say another three residents tested positive for the virus bringing the total number to six.
They say Thursday they partnered with the Department of Health to have all residents tested and offered testing to all employees.
“With these results, we respectfully anticipate that this may result in a rise in positive
cases, that were otherwise asymptomatic. However, with these test results, our team will be
able to manage the virus more effectively,” the nursing home says.
People with family members at Diamond Hill can sign up for COVID-19 updates through their website. The nursing home says the responsible parties of those who tested positive have been notified.
“We cannot assure success or that governmental guidelines and directives will be judged kindly in hindsight after more facts are information becomes available, but we are working hard to prevent spread. We love our residents and are dedicated to their care,” they say.
Questions and concerns should be directed to Administrator Clara Tryon, at (518) 235-1410. Anonymous compliments or complaints can be directed to 1-800-610-2544 or by email at REPORTS@SNFHOTLINE.ORG.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites
LATEST STORIES
- Covid-19 testing begins at HVCC lot
- Columbia County holds first drive up coronavirus testing
- Diamond Hill releases update: all residents tested for coronavirus
- Unemployed New Yorkers still having difficulties getting benefits
- Loved ones calling for transparency following a spike in COVID-19 cases at Barnwell Nursing Home