Diamond Hill releases update: all residents tested for coronavirus

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- On Thursday Diamond Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center released a coronavirus status report on its website. They say another three residents tested positive for the virus bringing the total number to six.

They say Thursday they partnered with the Department of Health to have all residents tested and offered testing to all employees.

“With these results, we respectfully anticipate that this may result in a rise in positive

cases, that were otherwise asymptomatic. However, with these test results, our team will be

able to manage the virus more effectively,” the nursing home says.

People with family members at Diamond Hill can sign up for COVID-19 updates through their website. The nursing home says the responsible parties of those who tested positive have been notified.

“We cannot assure success or that governmental guidelines and directives will be judged kindly in hindsight after more facts are information becomes available, but we are working hard to prevent spread. We love our residents and are dedicated to their care,” they say.

Questions and concerns should be directed to Administrator Clara Tryon, at (518) 235-1410. Anonymous compliments or complaints can be directed to 1-800-610-2544 or by email at REPORTS@SNFHOTLINE.ORG.

