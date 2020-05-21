Developers to renovate Troy’s deserted Haskell School building as affordable housing

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The historic Haskell School, built in 1894, has been purchased by local developers intending to convert the aging building into 20 affordable housing units as the first step in a huge improvement project.

ST8 Realty plans a full gut renovation to update the hallowed halls into one-, two- and three-bedroom units. The building will also be updated to meet the modern standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act. So far, rehabbing includes an elevator, state-of-the-art security, solar panels, off-street parking, and fresh landscaping.

“This building was once a community cornerstone, and we’re focused on making sure its best days are still ahead. This neighborhood has so much history and we’re here to support its revitalization. Haskell is finally in the right hands.” Dillon Nash, Founder and President of ST8 Realty and Development

The Haskell project will rely exclusively on local businesses for materials and labor. The City of Troy is involved with the project, which will be part of the Realize Troy Comprehensive Plan centered on economic growth in the area.

Located on the east side of 6th Avenue, between 3rd and 4th Streets, it was named for Board of Education President Robert Haskell. It replaced the Fourth Ward School. The three-floor, T-shaped, red-brick property at 150 6th Avenue in Lansingburgh was a public school until 1975, and was remodeled into apartments in 1977. It was deserted over 20 years ago, and has remained mostly vacant.

State and National Registers of Historic Places have included the Haskell School—a “Renaissance Revival-style gem [that] boasts a majestic front entrance with a gated arch rising two stories over a tiled vestibule—since 2003.

ST8 Realty & Development says they are exploring additional initiatives to support the Troy community.

