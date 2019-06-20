Developer buys land for Amazon in Schodack and groundwork begins

SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Groundwork happening Thursday at the site of a future Amazon distribution center in Schodack. This, the same day it was announced the property for the facility was bought by a developer for $3.1 million.

Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin looks forward to the 1-million-square-foot distribution center coming to Schodack. He says it’ll create 800 jobs once fully operational.

“It’s a game changer for the county, for the area, for the folks that need jobs,” he said. “It’s going to begin the real development of that highway out there as a place to do business.”

According to McLaughlin, Route 9 is the perfect spot for Amazon. But some residents disagree. Bob Jansing is Vice President of the Birchwood Association, a neighborhood group near the Amazon site. He and his group have opposed the idea since the beginning, even filing a lawsuit against the county board to stop it. The lawsuit failed, but he and his group do not plan on giving up.

“The big concern is that this project may be built on top of the town’s aquifer, and is being built between two residential areas,” he said. “What we’re concerned about is the increase in truck traffic.”

McLaughlin said he “respectfully disagrees” with the Birchwood Association and is looking forward to seeing the project through to completion. He could not give News10 a specific timeline for the project.

Colonie Planning and Zoning tells News10 that Amazon has not come back since their last meeting about the Central Ave. facility in May. They expect to hear from them in the next couple of weeks.