Details of new grant program announced by Albany Mayor

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan held a press conference on Monday at 10 a.m. to announce the details of a new grant program for small businesses.

“As we continue to navigate the reopening process, businesses face challenges in protecting customers and workers alike in accordance with new public health regulations,” said Sheehan. “It’s crucial that we are able to use every tool at our disposal to ensure that businesses across the City can operate in the safest and most efficient way possible, and this new program will contribute to that effort.”

The COVID-19 Small Business Adaptation Program will target small business expenses necessary to upgrade operations to abide by new pandemic health and safety requirements. To apply, complete a 10 to 15-minute pre-application questionnaire to screen for eligibility. Full applications will be available August 18, and they’ll be due by 4 p.m. on September 18.

Eligible businesses can apply for up to $10,000 out of a total of up to $500,000 in available grant resources. The program will be run by Capitalize Albany Corporation, and aims to prioritize minority-, women-, and veteran-owned businesses in low-to-moderate-income areas, which are eligible for up to $20,000.

The grant program will help fund several coronavirus expense categories:

Reopening: Buying personal protective equipment to reopen safely

Retraining: New employee training procedures and business practices

Restocking: Replacing good lost during—or used to supply—recovery efforts

Reorganizing: Buying furniture, fixtures, and equipment to adapt a physical space

Reimagining: New programs or products to meet new market demand

