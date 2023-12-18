SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The latest Consumer Price Index report is good news for the economy, but not everyone is seeing that impact in their wallet. Consumer prices are generally rising slower, at just 3 percent, but daily essentials like food and energy bring core inflation to 4 percent.

“That doesn’t mean the prices have come down,” Kajal Lahiri, Distinguished Professor of Economics at UAlbany, said. “They’re still way high and it hurts, so that’s why, even if inflation is coming down, consumers are thinking ‘How come it’s still hurting me?’ It’s still hurting because the prices are still high in the prices we pay to buy goods.”

Lahiri said it takes time for changing inflation rates to catch up to everyday items. As the Federal Reserve works to meet their target inflation rate of 2 percent, those delays could be up to a year.

“Day to day people who earn money and consume, they get hurt because there is no other supporting mechanism for them,” Lahiri said. “It will take at least a year for this reduced inflation rate to slowly affect the prices we pay for groceries and everything else.”

That’s where the Fresh Table Community Pantry is looking to help and bridge the gaps between your paycheck and your plate, operating on the third Wednesday of every month.

“It’s that time when they’re trying to get to that next payday but also those of our neighbors who may be on programs like SNAP might be running out of their benefit,” Justin Cook, Co-Founder of the Fresh Table Community Pantry, said.

Fresh Table works with the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York to bring food to accessible locations around Scotia and Glenville, preventing families from choosing between the heat and meals.

“What’s so important about this is we’re meeting all of those needs,” Kimberly Talbot, Co-Founder of the Fresh Table Community Pantry, said. “Meeting the nutritional needs of our families and it’s fresh. It’s things you know, it’s sustainable, and it’s great for them.”

Fresh Table is holding three pop up pantries through February, beginning Dec. 20 at Glen Worden Elementary School. On Jan. 17, they’ll be at the Schenectady County Public Library in Glenville and on Feb. 21, they’ll be at the Glenville Senior Center.

More information about the Fresh Table Community Pantry, including how to volunteer and donate, can be found on their website.