Designer behind I-Heart NY logo dead at 91

A new promotional “I Love NY” sign sits in the Empire State Plaza for installation in front of the New York state Capitol Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

(CNN) — The designer of the I-Heart New York logo, Milton Glaser, has died at the age of 91 .

Glaser was also the co-founder of New York Magazine. According to the platform, the designer passed away from natural causes Friday on his birthday.

Glaser co-founded New York Magazine in 1968, and served as president and design director until the late 70s. In 1977, Glaser designed the I-Heart NY logo to promote tourism in New York State.

His logo was created amid rampant crime, the infamous blackout, and a poor economy in New York City. His concept sketch is part of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s permanent collection.

Governor Cuomo said in a statement, “I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Milton Glaser, a lifelong New Yorker who designed the famous I Love New York logo. The logo was the perfect logo at the time he created it and remains so today. What Milton Glaser gave to New York will long survive him. On behalf of the family of New York, my thoughts are with Milton’s loved ones today, especially his wife Shirley. We lost a brilliant designer and great New Yorker.”

Glaser is survived by his wife.