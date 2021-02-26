Deputies respond to reports of man with gun in Greenfield

Leonardo Odonnell Mug

Leonardo Odonnell is accused of walking through Greenfield with what appeared to be a gun, that was determined later to be a pellet gun. (Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office)

GREENFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department has arrested Leonardo Odonnell, 22, of Greenfield, after receiving reports of a man with a gun. Deputies say they found Odonnell walking near mailboxes in the Brookview Mobile Home Park, holding what appeared to be a silver handgun.

Odonnell is accused of pointing the gun at deputies while they were trying to get him to drop the weapon. He eventually dropped the gun and police were able to arrest him. The weapon was actually a realistic looking pellet gun, according to deputies.

Odonnell was taken into custody without any further issues. Neither he nor and deputies were hurt in the incident.

Charges:

  • Reckless endangerment in the first degree (felony)
  • Criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree (misdemeanor)
  • Menacing in the second degree (misdemeanor)

Odonnell is scheduled to appear in the Greenfield Court at a later date.

