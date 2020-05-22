Dept. of Labor report: private industry job loss at 1.7 million, unemployment rate highest since 1976

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- More than 1.7 million jobs in private-industry were lost in the state during April and the unemployment rate reached 14.5%. The NYS Department of Labor says a third of those jobs were in leisure and hospitality and that the unemployment rate is the state’s greatest increase since record-keeping started in 1976.

The unemployment rate was 14.7% not including New York City while the rate within the city was 14.2%. The number of unemployed throughout the state rose 388,700 from 931,600 in March to 1,320,300 in April.

There were 2,500 less private industry jobs in the Albany-Schenectady-Troy area this April compared to April 2019. The Glens Falls area saw 500 fewer jobs this April compared to last year.

The number of private-sector jobs in New York State is based on a payroll survey of 18,000 New York businesses conducted by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. Monthly payroll employment estimates are preliminary and subject to revision as more data become available the following month. The federal government calculates New York State’s unemployment rate based partly upon the results of the Current Population Survey, which contacts approximately 3,100 households in the State each month. NYS Department of Labor

Top three industries were job loss occurred

Leisure & Hospitality-638,000

Trade, Transportation & Utilities-357,300

Educational & Health Services-227,200

