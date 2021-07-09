Dept. of Labor: ID.me technology helping to stop fraud

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Since February the New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) has implemented a new verification system called ID.me to help deter unemployment fraud. NYSDOL said they are continuing to work with a host of state and federal agencies to stop fraudulent claims.

ID.me is a tool used to verify identification, allowing unemployment filers to submit documentation, according to the NYSDOL website. In a March press release, ID.me said it works with 22 states, providing verification services.

“Our Office of Special Investigations is aggressively deploying advanced resources, from artificial intelligence, to tools like ID.me, to fight this fraud. While our investigators are always one step ahead of stopping these criminals who are attempting to steal unemployment benefits that provide a lifeline to New Yorkers, we also need the public’s help in reporting anything that looks suspicious,” said NYSDOL Commissioner, Roberta Reardon.

When NYSDOL announced the addition of ID.me in a February press release, it also said it had identified more than 500,000 fraudulent claims and stopped $6.4 billion in payments to fraudsters since March 2020.

NYSDOL said they have a careful application and screening process which allows them to identify fraudulent claims. That process includes checks by multiple state agencies. They say the steps they are taking against fraud are working as fraudsters are being charged and arrested throughout the state.

On its website, NYSDOL said it’s important for unemployment filers who get an email, text, or letter from them about ID.me to follow the instructions. ID.me also has reference links on its website for unemployment filers in New York as well as other states.

In the past three years, ID.me has had 467 complaints lodged against it, 451 of which were closed in the past year, according to the Better Business Bureau website.

NEWS10 reached out to ID.me asking how unemployment filers in New York should handle any issues they may have with the verification process. An automated message was sent back saying that someone would respond soon.