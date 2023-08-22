ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to data released by the Department of Labor, preliminary local area unemployment rates across the Capital Region declined compared to July 2022. The data is not seasonally adjusted and reflect seasonal influences, including summer hires.

Labor force data is subject to revision. Out of the areas listed in the report, New York City was the only location where unemployment rose compared to last year.

Metro Areas July 2022 July 2023 Albany-Schenectady-Troy 3.2% 2.9% Binghamton 3.9% 3.4% Buffalo-Niagara Falls 3.8% 3.3% Dutchess-Putnam 3.3% 3.0% Elmira 3.9% 3.6% Glens Falls 3.1% 2.7% Ithaca 3.3% 2.9% Kingston 3.4% 3.1% Nassau-Suffolk 3.3% 3.0% New York City 5.4% 5.6% Orange-Rockland-Westchester 3.4% 3.0% Rochester 3.6% 3.2% Syracuse 3.6% 3.1% Utica-Rome 3.8% 3.1% Watertown-Fort Drum 3.8% 3.5% Data are preliminary and subject to change

Data will be updated as more information becomes available the following month. To see unemployment data from previous months, visit https://dol.ny.gov/local-area-unemployment-statistics.