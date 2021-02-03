Department of Justice releases statement on deaths of FBI agents

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Acting U.S. Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon has released a statement regarding the deaths of two FBI special agents in Florida on Tuesday. Special Agents Dan Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger were killed and three of their colleagues were wounded while attempting to serve a search warrant in a child pornography case on February 2.
Agent Alfin, 36, began his career in the Capital Region, spending five years at the Albany field office.
In the statement, the Acting U.S. Attorney sent her department’s condolences to both agents, describing them as: “two selfless public servants who dedicated their careers to protecting children.”
She goes on to say they feel the loss especially in the Northern District of New York because of Agent Alfin’s time there. Alfin, according to the statement, “targeted the worst predators in our area and went on to lead a national investigation.”
You can read Acting U.S. Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon’s full statement below:
“Our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of FBI Special Agents Dan Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger, two selfless public servants who dedicated their careers to protecting children.
We feel the loss especially in the Northern District of New York, as we were fortunate to work with SA Alfin while he was stationed at FBI Albany. Over those 5 years, SA Alfin worked tirelessly to protect our community from predators. Using creative investigative techniques, SA Alfin targeted the worst predators in our area and went on to lead a national investigation. We are grateful to have worked with him and will remember his intelligence, dedication, and sense of humor.
He will be missed. The USAO will honor SA Alfin’s and SA Schwartzenberger’s legacies by redoubling our efforts to keep the community safe, especially for children and teens who are targeted by sexual predators and human trafficking organizations.”Acting U.S. Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon