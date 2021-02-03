Department of Justice releases statement on deaths of FBI agents

FILE – This Thursday, June 14, 2018, file photo, shows the FBI seal at a news conference at FBI headquarters in Washington. In an alert Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, the FBI and other federal agencies warned that cybercriminals are unleashing a wave of data-scrambling extortion attempts against the U.S. healthcare system that could lock up their information systems just as nationwide cases of COVID-19 are spiking. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Acting U.S. Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon has released a statement regarding the deaths of two FBI special agents in Florida on Tuesday. Special Agents Dan Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger were killed and three of their colleagues were wounded while attempting to serve a search warrant in a child pornography case on February 2.

Agent Alfin, 36, began his career in the Capital Region, spending five years at the Albany field office.

In the statement, the Acting U.S. Attorney sent her department’s condolences to both agents, describing them as: “two selfless public servants who dedicated their careers to protecting children.”

She goes on to say they feel the loss especially in the Northern District of New York because of Agent Alfin’s time there. Alfin, according to the statement, “targeted the worst predators in our area and went on to lead a national investigation.”

