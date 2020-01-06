Department of Health urges New Yorkers to get flu shot

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — During this flu season there have been an increase in confirmed cases across the state and the State Department of Health is urging New Yorkers to get their flu shots.

“As the flu season is off to a quick start across the state, I am urging New Yorkers to take steps to protect themselves and their families; it’s not too late to get a flu shot,” New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said, “The flu shot remains the best way to protect against the spread of the flu and is particularly important for the most vulnerable to influenza, such as the elderly and very young.

There have been over 22,000 cases confirmed to the department and there has been a pediatric death associated with the flu.

The State Department of Health recommends that everyone who is six months of age or older should get a flu shot.

They put an emphasis for those who are pregnant, adults who are 65 or older and children who are under the age of 2, because they have at a higher risk of having complications.

Symptoms of the flu include fatigue, body aches, sore throat and a runny or stuffy nose. The state says getting a flu shot is the best way to prevent getting sick.

For more information about the flu, including how it is monitored in New York State, visit the Department of Health web page.