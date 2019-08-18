Department of Health issues statewide advisory on vaping related illnesses

Daryl Cura demonstrates an e-cigarette at Vape store in Chicago, Wednesday, April 23, 2014. The federal government wants to ban sales of electronic cigarettes to minors and require approval for new products and health warning labels under regulations being proposed by the Food and Drug Administration. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Health has issued an advisory about pulmonary illnesses associated with vaping.

In New York State, there are 11 reported cases of pulmonary disease in people using vaping products. One of those cases is in the Capital Region.

The Department of Health is actively investigating to find links between those patients about their symptoms and the kinds of products they were using.

“If you are experiencing upper respiratory symptoms: coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, and you are using a vape product” Adrienne Mazeau, Deputy Director of the Office of Public Health said, “you should see your health care provider.”

The Department of Health wants to know where you purchased the product, what brand it is, and if you can provide a sample of the product for their testing.