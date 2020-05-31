Breaking News
Mayor Sheehan extends curfew following Saturday night riots

Video Updates from Officials

Important Resources

Business Directory

County Tracking Graphs

Dentists can open statewide from June 1

News

by: Dave McQuilling

Posted: / Updated:
Dentist_572095

ALBANY N.Y. (WTEN) – Governor Cuomo has announced dentists can open statewide from June 1.

The dentists’ offices will be subject to state guidance on best practices for safety and social distancing.

“I am authorizing dentists to resume their practices statewide starting tomorrow as long as they follow health and safety guidelines that the state is laying out and that we have been discussing with them.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Some dentists, including those from the American Dental Association have been vocal during the shutdown, claiming dentistry is an essential service, and patients were suffering without access.

Hospitals and emergency rooms could have also been feeling the strain. A statement from the Third District Dental Society claimed the preventative care dentistry offers reduces pressure on frontline medical services.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak