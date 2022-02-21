COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Exchange Street in Colonie will be closed from Russell Road to Everett Road from February 21 through March 7. Demolition of the former Tobin Plant will begin February 22, according to Jackson Demolition Services employees.

The demolition company was called in back in 2015 when the Jay Street Apartment complex opposite Schenectady City Hall after a fire. They also were contracted to clear the site where the Wellington Hotel Annex once sat, for construction of the Capital’s new convention center in 2014- so they are no stranger to Capital Region demolition work.

Motorists should follow posted detours or avoid the area during this time. Closures are set up at Everett Road and at Wilkins Avenue, however, residences on either side are accessible to local traffic.