Democrats have drafted legislation to remove Governor’s emergency powers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The back and forth over the nursing home data controversy continues. While Republicans have advanced an amendment several times to remove the Governor’s emergency powers, now Democrats in the New York State Senate and Assembly have drafted legislation to remove his powers.

A group of Democrats in the state Assembly have sent out a memo asking colleagues on both sides of the aisle to join onto legislation to roll them back. The letter, signed by Assemblyman Ron Kim and others references a “criminal use of power,” by the Cuomo Administration to allegedly hide nursing home data.

Senator Alessandra Biaggi is the legislation’s Senate sponsor. “I believed it was time to roll them back a long time ago and I’ve been calling for this for a while, but I think now it’s clear to a majority of people that it’s time,” she said.

Today the Governor fired back at Assemblyman Kim. “I obstructed justice, says Assemblyman Kim and several other legislators? That’s a lie,” he Governor said.

In a statement Assemblyman Kim responded, “…The governor can smear me all he wants in an effort to distract us from his fatally incompetent management…”

Meanwhile Assembly Republican Leader Will Barclay says he will sign onto the legislation sponsored by Kim and Biaggi. “Now with this nursing home scandal that seems to be enveloping the Governor I think that they also… realize that this is the right thing to do we say welcome aboard and we’ll join them in that fight,” Barclay said.

Senate Democrats had a discussion last Friday about next steps when it comes to the Governor’s emergency powers.