Democratic Majority of the Troy City Council file adjustments to Mayor Madden’s budget

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Democratic Majority of the Troy City Council filed its changes to the 2021 Troy budget on Monday. The recommendations will keep Mayor Patrick MAdden’s property tax increase of 1.69% and delay implementation of the “Pay As You Throw” (PAYT) garbage plan until January 2022.

The postponement of PAYT and Majority savings proposals will result in a garbage fee of $195 per year, half of the increase previously estimated by the administration. The proposals also result in increased services for 2021.

In other recommendations, the Majority, in consultation with the Mayor, recommended implementing the Assessment Roll Update in a split two-year approach, reducing the 2021 budget impact to $125,000.

Further savings were realized by delaying the hiring of several unfilled positions by a few months. Those positions include a Data Communications Analyst, Planning Technician, Youth Services Specialist, and two Parks & Recreation laborers.

The Majority’s budget plan also keeps three Litter Enforcement Officers and a Recycling Specialist, both positions seen as critical to the transition to PAYT. Also, a second Youth Services Specialist will be hired in time for summer activities in City parks.

A final vote on the City’s budget will take place on Tuesday, November 24. Due to the current COVID-19 crisis and pursuant to Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Order No. 202.1, the meeting will be held remotely via video-conference and live-streamed on the City Council’s YouTube channel.