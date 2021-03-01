Democratic Assemblyman calls for Cuomo resignation

FILE – In this Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivers his State of the State address virtually from The War Room at the state Capitol, in Albany, N.Y. On Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, Cuomo acknowledged for the first time that some of his behavior with women had been “misinterpreted as unwanted flirtation,” and he would cooperate with a sexual harassment investigation led by the state’s attorney general. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, Pool, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Democratic Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara called for Governor Andrew Cuomo’s resignation in a Tweet on Monday. Saying he believes it would be “good for the state.”

No surprise to see the Governor quickly trying to interfere with this investigation after his ‘apology’ —this abuse of power will only continue and further distract from our work at the State Capitol. I firmly believe the Governor’s resignation would be for the good of our state. — Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara (@AsmSantabarbara) March 1, 2021

Several lawmakers have called for the governor’s resignation in the wake of a sexual harassment scandal. Two women have come forward as of Monday afternoon, accusing the governor of inappropriate conduct while they were employed by the state.

Some lawmakers have been outspoken on another scandal plaguing the Cuomo Administration, the handling of nursing homes, and reporting of deaths.