Demand for food has only gone up as the pandemic continues

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Catholic Charities started giving food out during this pandemic in Fulton and Montgomery Counties once a month. Now they are all over the Capital Region with drive-up food pantries two to three times a week.

Many arrived early Wednesday morning for the drive thru food bank at Hudson Valley Community College.

“The Regional Food Bank dropped off 12 pallets, that’s 12 tons of food,” said Wilhelmine Murray-Davis, Director of Disaster and Community Service for Catholic Charities. “We have fresh produce, meat, fruit, to create healthy meals.”

The drive up food pantry is open to all who need help.

For many, the added extra food is a blessing. Those waiting to receive a food distribution say it is a terrible time for everyone with not enough affordable food.

Volunteers asked how many house are you here for, how many people on the household and what zip code you are from, all to track who needs the most help.

Murray-Davis said that Catholic Charities had helped over 60,000 people with over 1.5 million pounds of food so far.

The next drive up distribution is on September 29 at Dutchman’s Landing in Catskill.

