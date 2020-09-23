Demand for food has only gone up as the pandemic continues

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Catholic Charities started giving food out during this pandemic in Fulton and Montgomery Counties once a month. Now they are all over the Capital Region with drive-up food pantries two to three times a week.
“The Regional Food Bank dropped off 12 pallets, that’s 12 tons of food,” said Wilhelmine Murray-Davis, Director of Disaster and Community Service for Catholic Charities. “We have fresh produce, meat, fruit, to create healthy meals.”
For many, the added extra food is a blessing. Those waiting to receive a food distribution say it is a terrible time for everyone with not enough affordable food.
Murray-Davis said that Catholic Charities had helped over 60,000 people with over 1.5 million pounds of food so far.
The next drive up distribution is on September 29 at Dutchman’s Landing in Catskill.
LATEST STORIES
- Rams at Bills features premiere matchup with Stefon Diggs vs. Jalen Ramsey
- Democrats promise showdown over Supreme Court seat
- Local man charged with 20 domestic violence felonies after two-month investigation
- Will SCOTUS dispute affect COVID-19 relief negotiations?
- Albany Public Library annual Banned Books Week events will be held virtually