Demand for food delivery: Pizza Hut responds by hiring more workers

(CNN)– Food delivery is on the rise. Pizza Hut is working to meet that demand while implementing new delivery procedures to keep customers and staff safe.

The chain has more than 30,000 positions available across the nation. According to the company’s “Hut Life” blog, it is “expediting its hiring and onboarding process” to help anyone who suddenly finds themselves on the hunt for a job. They are working to get delivery drivers trained and on the road within five hours. Click Here to see available positions.

Doing delivery safely

Pizza Hut is now offering some new ways to get that food to your door while keeping everyone safe. Customers can now ask for “contactless delivery,” “contactless carryout,” and “curbside pickup” at locations that offer it. Meanwhile, the company has also stepped up its handwashing and sanitization procedures.