Demand for beauty products increases

(CNN) — Just because a lot people are not leaving their houses does not mean they do not want to look good.

The world’s largest cosmetic company says the demand for beauty products remains strong.

L’oreal pointed to increased sales in China while the nation was in the middle a shutdown.

The company says it has seen an increase in online sales in China and worldwide.

Skincare and haircare products seem to be the most in demand, especially hair dye.

L’oreal sells those products and more under several brands including Garnier, Maybelline and NYX.

Pharmacies and drugstores sell their products, and many of them have remained open during the stay at home orders.

