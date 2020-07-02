Delmonico’s in Albany temporarily closes after employees test positive for COVID-19

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany County Department of Health announced Thursday the temporary closure of an area restaurant after employees tested positive for COVID-19. Delmonico’s on Central Avenue in Albany has three employees who tested positive for the virus, two from Schenectady County and one who lives in Albany County.

The New York State Department of Health will hold onsite testing for the employees Friday and the restaurant will remain closed until all of the test results come back. Delmonico’s has been fully compliant.

