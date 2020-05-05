Latest News

Delmar man facing multiple charges after domestic incident

SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) The New York State Police have arrested Shayne Collucio, 24, of Delmar, after they say he pushed a victim to the ground and caused $2,000 worth of damages to a home in Schodack. Troopers say it happened on April 29.

Collucio is now facing multiple charges:

  • Criminal Mischief 2nd degree (Felony)
  • Criminal Mischief 3rd degree (Felony)
  • Criminal Mischief 4th degree (Misdemeanor)
  • Assault 3rd degree (Misdemeanor)
  • Harassment 2nd degree (Violation)

Collucio has been arraigned and is expected back in East Greenbush Town Court in July.

