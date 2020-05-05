Delmar man facing multiple charges after domestic incident

SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) The New York State Police have arrested Shayne Collucio, 24, of Delmar, after they say he pushed a victim to the ground and caused $2,000 worth of damages to a home in Schodack. Troopers say it happened on April 29.
Collucio is now facing multiple charges:
- Criminal Mischief 2nd degree (Felony)
- Criminal Mischief 3rd degree (Felony)
- Criminal Mischief 4th degree (Misdemeanor)
- Assault 3rd degree (Misdemeanor)
- Harassment 2nd degree (Violation)
Collucio has been arraigned and is expected back in East Greenbush Town Court in July.
