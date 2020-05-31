Delmar man arrested for hitting Albany Police officer with brick

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 21-year-old Delmar man has been arrested after police say he hit an officer in the head with a brick. James Vail allegedly threw the brick at the officer during a riot outside Albany Police South Station.

The officer sustained a concussion and was treated at a local hospital.

Violence erupted outside the Arch Street station on Saturday evening, after peaceful demonstrations were held earlier in the day. NEWS10 shot exclusive footage on Saturday that appears to show Mr. Vail in action.

Vail also threw a brick at the window of a marked police car, causing it to shatter, police say. He has been charged with first-degree riot, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree assault, and first-degree attempted assault. Vail is due to appear at Albany Criminal Court on Monday.

The head of the Albany Police Officer’s Union, Gregory McGee, issued a statement on Facebook praising how police and first responders handled the situation.

