Breaking News
Mayor Sheehan extends curfew following Saturday night riots

Video Updates from Officials

Important Resources

Business Directory

County Tracking Graphs

Delmar man arrested for hitting Albany Police officer with brick

News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 21-year-old Delmar man has been arrested after police say he hit an officer in the head with a brick. James Vail allegedly threw the brick at the officer during a riot outside Albany Police South Station.

The officer sustained a concussion and was treated at a local hospital.

Violence erupted outside the Arch Street station on Saturday evening, after peaceful demonstrations were held earlier in the day. NEWS10 shot exclusive footage on Saturday that appears to show Mr. Vail in action.

Vail also threw a brick at the window of a marked police car, causing it to shatter, police say. He has been charged with first-degree riot, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree assault, and first-degree attempted assault. Vail is due to appear at Albany Criminal Court on Monday.

The head of the Albany Police Officer’s Union, Gregory McGee, issued a statement on Facebook praising how police and first responders handled the situation.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak