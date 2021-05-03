Delmar man arrested over menacing on Albany County Rail Trail

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Last Tuesday, the Bethlehem Police Department arrested Alexander Carp, 23, of Delmar for Menacing and Criminal Possession of a Weapon following an incident that is said to have happened on the Albany County Rail Trail.

Police say On April 25 at 3:19 a.m., the Bethlehem Police Department responded to help EMS on the Albany County Rail Trail for an unconscious man identified as Carp. The victim was said to be out walking with friends on the rail trail when they found Carp unconscious. The victim reportedly had a medical background and began providing medical aid to Carp who did appear to have a head injury.

Police say as aid was being administered, Carp became more coherent and realized that police and EMS were responding to help, which at this point Carp pulled a taser on the victim and fled the scene. Carp was also reportedly wearing soft body armor and a ski mask at the time of the incident. Carp was found at his home a short time later and taken to Albany Medical Center for treatment.

Due to the nature of the incident, Detectives from the Bethlehem Police Department executed a search warrant at Carp’s home. Several other items were seized during the search resulting in an additional weapons charge, according to police.

An arrest warrant for Carp was issued in this case and Carp did turn himself into the Bethlehem Police Department to answer the charges. Carp was arraigned in Bethlehem Town Court and held.

Carp is also reportedly on Parole and is being held on a Violation of Parole. Carp was transported to the Albany County Correctional Facility pending further action in the case.