DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In partnership with Toys for Tots, the Bethlehem Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a toy drive on Saturday in the Delaware Plaza parking lot from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will be a drive-thru where donors can drop-off new, unwrapped toys.

“We are happy to assist the Toys for Tots Capital Region this year,” said Chamber President Terri Egan. “We assisted in distributing more than 50 boxes at various businesses around the Town of Bethlehem and look forward to greeting lots of happy faces on Saturday at the toy drive.”