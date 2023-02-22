DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bethlehem police investigated numerous “shoplifting thefts” at a Hannaford in Delmar yesterday. During the investigation, officers witnessed an alleged theft leading to the arrest of two men.

On February 21 around 8 p.m., Bethlehem police were conducting an investigation into numerous “shoplifting thefts,” that had happened at the Hannaford on Delaware Avenue in Delmar. While detectives were at the Hannaford, they saw a male leave through the produce area of the store without paying for his items. Police explain the male got into an occupied car that was already running. When one of the detectives approached the car, it left the parking lot.

Police explain the detective turned on the emergency lights and siren in an attempt to stop the car and the car fled. The car continued to flee until it crashed in Rensselaer where the suspects were arrested.

Suspects charged

Robert D. Shutter, 39 of Albany is charged with petit larceny and conspiracy.

Michael J. Hoban, 66 of West Sand Lake is charged with petit larceny, conspiracy, unlawfully fleeing a police officer and numerous vehicle and traffic law violations.

During the investigation, police report the suspects targeted Hannaford Supermarkets and have committed several larcenies at the Delmar location. Officers explain Robert D. Shutter was turned over to the Albany Police Department due to an active a warrant. New York State Parole was contacted regarding Michael J. Hoban due to his current parole status. Both suspects are scheduled to return to Bethlehem Town Court on March 7.