Delmar Farmers Market set to open with protective safety measures in place

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Delmar Farmers Market is set to open on Saturday, May 16.

This year, opening day is a little different than normal due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Special regulations have been put in place regarding face masks, face coverings, social distancing, and a limit on the number of vendors available.

The market Board of Directors have reportedly developed protocols to ensure compliance with New York State Department of Health and CDC guidance and directives to maintain a safe environment for all.

This year, the nearby parking lots and vendor placements have been modified accordingly for proper social distancing when it comes to customers, vendors, and market staff. All visitors will reportedly be required to wear a mask or other face covering to enter.

The market says due to health and safety measures in place, there will be no music, community tables, or sitting area available and congregating will not be allowed. Customers will be asked to move through the market and leave when they are done shopping.

The market will be at the Elm Avenue Park located at 261 Elm Avenue in Delmar and will open at 9 a.m.

The market says their will be more than 35 vendors available.

