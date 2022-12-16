ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The flakes are finally flying and Capital Region customers are flying straight to their phones ordering up delivery before roads become impassable.

At Towne Pizza in Rotterdam, co-owner Frank Guerra says they’ve gotten used to the extra delivery rush anytime severe weather sets in, and they know how to plan ahead.

“We do like an extra batch of dough before we usually do, grind more cheese. Having extra people working in the delivery area, you know, kitchen and counter,” he explains to NEWS10’s Mikhaela Singleton.

Once the pies are all packed up and ready, Frank’s brother, Walter, loads up the car to set out on his snow-clad quest. Even though Walter is an experienced driver, he still sees first hand how easily the roads can turn treacherous.

“It’s scary, you know? It’s like, that could’ve been me, you never know,” Walter says while passing a vehicle turned over on its side. “It’s the danger of driving in these conditions, you know?”

“If [the drivers] don’t feel comfortable driving in the storm or anything, they decide. They have the option to stay home. I wouldn’t like them to risk their life out there,” Frank goes on to say.

They say just remember, they’re braving the elements to supply you with your slices, so be patient while they take a little extra time to be safe.

“We’re still very happy, because if we’re busy, it’s because we’re good. We do the best to, you know, make everybody happy,” Frank says.