Delicious new heights: DoubleTree cookies are heading to space

(CNN)– That’s one small step for ovens, and one giant leap for cookies! The delicious DoubleTree cookie that guests receive at check-in are now heading to space.

Yes, we’re talking about those cookies that have their own warming drawer at hotel locations across the country. The company is sharing fun facts on its Facebook page and is even branding the adventure by using #CookiesInSpace.

Cookies In Space Posted by DoubleTree by Hilton on Saturday, June 22, 2019

DoubleTree by Hilton will place a batch of cookie dough inside a prototype space oven that will blast off to the International Space Station, making it the first food ever baked in orbit. This also makes Hilton the first hospitality company to participate in research aboard the space station. The delicious adventure is expected to happen sometime this fall. The hotel chain says this is a part of a “landmark microgravity experiment.”

This can also be turned into a learning opportunity for kids. DoubleTree by Hilton and Scholastic are teaming up to launch a contest, asking middle school students in the U.S. to submit “their own innovative proposal for making life in space more hospitable.” Prizes include an iPad and a cash award, and they didn’t forget about the teachers. Educators will receive a complimentary stay at any DoubleTree by Hilton location.

For more information, including the astronaut that’s helping them take on this mission, click here.